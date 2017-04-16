Telangana Inter Results Out: Know Best Colleges, Universities From The State

The list of institutions given below are from the NIRF ranking 2017. According to this ranking, no colleges and management schools from Telangana state was ranked in top 100 in various categories.
The list given below is of educational institutes from Telangana ranked in NIRF, in the order of Name of Institute, Place and Ranks the category.
Overall Ranking
- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 14
- Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, 26
- Osmania University, Hyderabad, 38
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, 58
- National Institute of Technology Warangal, Warangal, 82
Universities
- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 7
- Osmania University, Hyderabad, 23
Engineering
- Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, 10
- National Institute of Technology, Warangal, 34
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University,Hyderabad, 63
- International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, 75
- University College of Engineering, Hyderabad, 80
- Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, 90
Pharmacy
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, 5
- R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Shirpur, 38
The above list has certain limitations, as in the 2017 rankings of NIRF, only 2,995 institutions participated from the 39,000 colleges, 11,000 stand-alone institutions and over 760 universities-cumulatively around 51,000-strong higher educational institutions, reported Livemint.
