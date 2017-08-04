Telangana EAMCET II Exam Paper Leak: CID To File Chargesheet Soon The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID), which probed the leak of the 'TS EAMCET-II-2016' medical question papers, today said it would soon file a chargesheet in the case. A senior CID official told PTI that the chargsheet would be filed within the next fortnight or a month.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID), which probed the leak of the 'TS EAMCET-II-2016' medical question papers, today said it would soon file a chargesheet in the case. A senior CID official told PTI that the chargsheet would be filed within the next fortnight or a month. "We will soon file a chargesheet in connection with the case...there is enough documentary and technical evidence to seek conviction of the accused," the official said.



On July 25 last year, the CID had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair means) Act-1997 and arrested around 60 persons (brokers and sub-brokers) and seized Rs 2.87 crore in this connection.



According to the CID, Shiv Bahadur Singh is the prime accused and kingpin in this case and he was arrested in April this year.



Some of the arrested accused are out on bail. The investigation revealed that some students appearing for TS EAMCET-II-2016 (medical) examination from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were taken to camps set up in at least five cities about two to three days prior to the exam. They were given practice with the leaked copies of two question papers comprising 320 questions with correct answers, the CID had said.



The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET-II) was conducted on July 9, 2016 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and the results were declared on July 14 last year.



According to reports, a few candidates who got rank in thousands in Andhra Pradesh EAMCET had got a rank below 500 in Telangana EAMCET-II.



