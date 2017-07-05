Telangana DOST Phase 2 Allotments To Be Out Soon @ Dost.cgg.gov.in DOST Telangana of State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the second allotment results today evening.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Telangana DOST Phase 2 Allotments To Be Out Soon @ Dost.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: DOST Telangana of State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the second allotment results today evening. According to the earlier schedule, the second allotment results for the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) was supposed to be released at dost.cgg.gov.in today, but a latest update posted on DOST Telangana website said the next allotment results will be published on July 5 only. The results are expected by today evening. The details of the DOST Telanagana phase 2 allotments will be released on dost.cgg.gov.in.



