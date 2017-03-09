Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: Check The Time Table Here

Telangana BSE Time Table for academic SSC, OSSC and Vocational Candidates, Regular and Private Once Failed Candidates is given below.
Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: The Time Table
Telangana Board of Secondary Education SSC Class 10 Exam: Things to take care during exam
- The Objective paper (Part-8) in all the subjects are given and have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only, except for First Language papers
- All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.
- SSC Public Examinations March 2017 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even, if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any crate / dates mentioned in the time table
- The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are held personally responsible for demanding / answering wrong question papers.
- The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the Examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.
Telangana Board of Secondary Education: Hall Tickets
Regarding the hall tickets for the SSC Class exam of Telangana Board of Secondary Education, there is no communication from the board website so far.
Click here for more Education News