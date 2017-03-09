Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: Check The Time Table Here

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2017 22:25 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: Check The Time Table Here

Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: Check The Time Table Here

New Delhi:  Telangana Board of Secondary Education had released the time table of the SSC Class 10 examination sometimes back and the candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the time table here. The Hall Tickets for the examination will be released in the website and the candidates are requested to check the official website of  Telangana Board of Secondary Education (Telangana BSE) to regularly. 

Telangana BSE Time Table for academic SSC, OSSC and Vocational Candidates, Regular and Private Once Failed Candidates is given below.

Telangana BSE SSC Class 10 Exam: The Time Table


Telangana Board of Secondary Education SSC Class 10 Exam: Things to take care during exam
  • The Objective paper (Part-8) in all the subjects are given and have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only, except for First Language papers 
  • All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. 
  • SSC Public Examinations March 2017 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even, if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any crate / dates mentioned in the time table
  • The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are held personally responsible for demanding / answering wrong question papers. 
  • The Performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the Examination centre other than the originally allotted by this office.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education: Hall Tickets

Regarding the hall tickets for the SSC Class exam of Telangana Board of Secondary Education, there is no communication from the board website so far.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAAP's Victory Will Hurt Rahul Gandhi Much More Than BJP
Telangana Board of Secondary EducationBSE TelanganaTelangana BSEBSE Hall Ticketsbsetelangana.orgBSE Hall Tickets Telangana 2017Telangana Hall Tickets 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................