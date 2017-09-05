Teacher's Day 2017: What Makes A Good Teacher, A Short Guide Today tributes pour from all quarters for teachers honoring them for their contribution. If done right, a teacher's contribution to a student's success never dies. But just having a degree and a license to teach does not make one an outstanding teacher. Teaching requires patience, resilience, and an unending supply of perseverance.

A teacher talks about what qualities make a good teacher

New Delhi: The role of a teacher goes a long way in shaping not just the future of a child but in building a nation. Teachers work round the clock to make sure that students learn not just lessons but necessary life skills to survive in the world. Today tributes pour from all quarters for teachers honoring them for their contribution. If done right, a teacher's contribution to a student's success never dies. But just having a degree and a license to teach does not make one an outstanding teacher. Teaching requires patience, resilience, and an unending supply of perseverance.



What better way to understand what makes someone a good teacher than to talk to a teacher? We spoke to Ritu Bakshi who is the PGT of Accounts at Lotus Valley International School about the struggles of a teacher and what efforts are required to become a good teacher.



Difference between a Good and Bad Teacher



On the art of teaching she says, "Teaching is an art. No one is born a teacher. We analyse through our own perspectives who is a good teacher or who is a bad teacher. How can a teacher be a bad teacher? But see through the eyes of a student and we know the answer. NO is a two letter word which nobody wants to listen to. But making students understand the reasons behind all the NOs make our students realize the importance of seeking permission every time."



Discipline and Strictness



Talking about discipline and being strict with students she said, "Too much strictness can break the students' confidence while too much leniency can make them lethargic, thus it is must to strike a perfect grip of control over them."



Imparting Knowledge and Encouraging Self-Study



She believes that it is a teacher's responsibility to stay updated about their subject area and help students understand the importance of self-study. She says, "Being an inspiration and a role model for students, our conceptual knowledge has to be very strong. On the contrary, a habit of self-study should be inculcated in the students rather than making them dependent for clearing their doubts every time. Teaching is not a money-making career but teaching makes the careers of others."



Aptitude and Motivation



She also talks about the challenges a teacher faces in motivating students for study. "Motivating young minds is a big task and moulding them into a good human being is the biggest", she says.



She also attributes importance to sense of humour in a teacher and says, "Sometimes, to soothe a tense situation, a good sense of humour can do the trick."



Talking about creating a bond with the students she says, "A small gesture like a gentle pat on the back or putting the collar back to its place can make all the difference. Respect is never asked for, it is always earned."



Addressing the issue of lack of people who choose teaching as a profession these days, she says, "Nobody wants to become a teacher, as it is the toughest job to do. Knowing that a child is incapable, and does not have the correct aptitude, a teacher still tries to keep inculcating the interest. Putting up a brave face in the most terrible situation is not an easy job."



Checkpoints for a Good Teacher



Finally, she also highlights the importance of 'never say never' attitude in a teacher.



"A teacher can never give up. Transformation of personality can only be there when a teacher talks endlessly with her students. Taming Each Alien Cheerfully Hopefully Ensuring good Results," she says.



According to Ritu Bakshi, some tasks which a teacher must practice on a regular basis are:



1. Practice meditation yourself everyday

2. Strictly follow diet rules

3. Keep quiet for long hours together

4. Solve question papers with time ticking by the side

5. Making notes and learning from them



