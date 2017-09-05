Teacher's Day 2017: Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam; A Teacher Till The End Not just as role model for the children, Dr. Kalam is also remembered as one who exemplified the profession of teaching with his inherent passion for teaching and for his zeal to inspire children to become good citizens.

Teacher's Day 2017: Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam; A Teacher Till The End New Delhi: Teacher's Day would be incomplete without remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, our ex-president, a scientist, scholar and an excellent teacher. Not just as role model for the children, Dr. Kalam is also remembered as one who exemplified the profession of teaching with his inherent passion for teaching and for his zeal to inspire children to become good citizens. Dr. Kalam was dedicated to teaching and identified himself first as a teacher and then as anything else. Befitting his love for teaching, his end came while delivering a lecture at IIM, Shillong.



Dr. Kalam had envisioned a strong and self-reliant India and counted upon the teachers to prepare a future generation that could think independently and find solution to problems our country faced.



On the occasion of Teacher's Day we decided to look back at his address on Teacher's Day throughout his tenure as India's President and remember his wise words about teaching and teachers.



President's Address At the presentation of National Award to Teachers (2002)



In a brief but meaningful speech, Dr. Kalam emphasized on the need to promote self-reliance and independent thinking in children. He said, "...real education is one which makes a person think 'what I can do' be it children, teachers or leaders."



He also said that teachers were the real assets of the country. He also said that capacity of teachers may differ but every teacher possessed the power to make children able and productive citizens of the country.



President's Address At the presentation of National Award to Teachers (2003)



While addressing the awardees, Dr. Kalam said that the destiny of the nation depends upon a teacher. He said that a student spends almost 20,000 hours in school till he completes class 12th and during this time he absorbs the qualities of his teachers by observing them.



He then emphasized that this made the responsibility of teachers all the more enormous as fate of almost 20 crore children enrolled in Indian schools depended on them.



President's Address At the presentation of National Award to Teachers (2004)



Dr. Kalam understood the need to recognize the efforts of a teacher and identified them as the backbone of any country. In his address he said that education is a process which leads to creativity.



He said, "The creativity is indeed the result of the education process and the environment of the school and above all the teachers' capability igniting the minds of the students. The essence of it can be seen in the following verses: Learning gives creativity, Creativity leads to thinking, Thinking provides knowledge, Knowledge makes you great."



About the aims of a teacher, he said, "The aim of the teacher should be to build character, human values enhance the learning capacity of children through technology and build the confidence among children to be innovative and creative which in turn will make them competitive to face the future."



President's Address on the occasion of Teacher's Day (2005)



Dr. Kalam in his speech titled "Injecting Beauty of Science in Teaching" urged teachers to create lifelong autonomous learners in their students. He said that in the present world students have ample information available at their fingertips thanks to internet however not all information and knowledge is correct. Teachers should guide students to be able to select relevant information from this vast repository of knowledge.



He also said that teachers should make an effort to relate what students learn in classroom with its application in real life.



He said that students these days are hungry for knowledge and look for challenges to stmulate their minds. He said, "A good system of education should be able to satisfy the insatiable hunger for knowledge. Teachers must be role models worthy of emulation. The creation of an education system with all these ingredients is solely in the hands of teachers and educationists."



President's Address At the presentation of National Award to Teachers (2006)



Remembering



He emphasized on the role of a teacher in the society and said, "Teachers have to realize that they are the builders of the society. The society can be built only when the students are made proficient in their subjects. In addition they have to provide a vision for life to the students and also inculcate the fundamentals of values which he should practice in the years to come."









