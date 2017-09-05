Teacher's Day 2017: APJ Abdul Kalam's 10 Oaths For Teachers APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned visionary and teacher, in his address to the awardees of the National Award to teachers in 2006 presented ten oaths to be taken by teachers.

APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned visionary and teacher, in his address to the awardees of the National Award to teachers in 2006 presented ten oaths to be taken by teachers. His ten oaths not only highlight the sanctity of the teaching profession but also offer a reference point for all current and future teachers. These oaths are completely student-centric, asking teachers to constantly strive to promote independent and creative thinking in students. His oaths focus entirely on improving quality of education and serve as guiding factors for teachers.



On the occasion of Teacher's Day, here are his ten oaths for teachers of the country.



1. First and foremost, I will love teaching. Teaching will be my soul. Teaching will be my life's mission.



2. I realize by being a teacher, I am making an important contribution to the efforts of national development.



3. I realize that I am responsible for shaping not just students but ignited youth who are the most powerful resource under the earth, on the earth and above the earth.



4. I will consider myself to be a great teacher only when I am capable of elevating the average student to the high performance and when no student is left out as a non-performer.



5. I will organize and conduct my life, in such a way that my life itself is a message for my students.



6. I will encourage my students to ask questions and to seek answers in order to develop the spirit of enquiry, and they blossom into creative enlightened citizens.



7. I will treat all the students equally and will not support any differentiation on account of religion, community or language.



8. I will continuously build my own capacities in teaching so that I can impart quality education to my students.



9. I will constantly endeavour to fill my mind, with great thoughts and spread the nobility in thinking and action among my students.



10. I will always celebrate the success of my students.



