Teacher's Day 2017: Vice President To Award National Award To Teachers At Vigyan Bhawan Tomorrow On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the Vice - President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will confer the National Award to Teachers 2016 at Vigyan Bhawan to give public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle and secondary schools.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Vice President To Award National Award To Teachers Tomorrow New Delhi: On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the Vice - President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu will confer the National Award to Teachers 2016 at Vigyan Bhawan to give public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle and secondary schools. In the programme, apart from teachers form government schools, teachers from schools affiliated with CBSE, CISCE, Sainik School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) and schools run by the Atomic Energy Education Society are also conferred with the award. There is a set quota of awards for each state.



The awards were instituted in 1958 and there are 374 awards in total out of which 20 awards are reserved for Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic teachers. Since 2001, 'Special Awards' have been instituted for Special Educators who promote inclusive education in schools. The awards also include a total of 43 'Special Education' awards which are given to teachers of the following category: Teachers with disabilities working in mainstream schools

Special Teachers or trained teachers having done outstanding work in the field of inclusive education

The awards will be conferred in New Delhi tomorrow. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has already released the list of awardee teachers for the National Award to Teachers 2016. The award carries a medal, certificate, and award money of Rs. 50,000. The award ceremony will also be webcasted on the MHRD website tomorrow.



