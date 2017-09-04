Teacher's Day 2017: Untrained Teachers Get Two Years To Qualify NIOS D.El.Ed Or B.El.Ed

New Delhi: This is Teacher's Day is around the corner and there are some good news for the 'Untrained Teachers'. When the country is going to celebrate the Teacher's Day on September 5, 1.1 million teachers appointed in various schools under the Right to Education (RTE) act are given a chance to qualify basic teacher training qualifications. According to an RTE amendment bill passed in the parliament, these teachers will now get time till 2019 to acquire the prescribed minimum qualifications for firming up their appointments. These untrained teachers need to acquire B.El.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education) or D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) qualifications to continue in their jobs as teachers.
On this occasion of Teacher's day 2017, we trying to simplify what is the rule and how the teachers across the country who are facing this problem may overcome the current issue:
Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017
The bill was passed passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote recently.
"Teachers who have not done D.El.Ed course but teaching classes 1 to 8 under 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' have been given last opportunity to become qualified in two years," Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at News Delhi recently.
This was done through an amendment to the Right to Education Act, 2009, as a last chance to such teachers not to lose their jobs.
The Lok Sabha had passed this amendment on July 22, 2017. According to the existing Act which came into effect from April 1, 2010, these teachers were to acquire minimum qualifications within five years by March 31, 2015.
NIOS-D.El.Ed - Training for the untrained in-service Teachers
Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the Academic Department, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010.
NIOS-D.El.Ed: Eligibility
The minimum qualification required for admission in D.El.Ed. (ODL) for untrained in-service teachers is 50% marks in aggregate at Sr. Secondary (Class12th) (or its equivalent). For SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates a relaxation of 5% marks is admissible
Bachelor of Elementary Education Programme (B.El.Ed.)
Several universities are offering this course. The Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) programme in Delhi University is a four-year integrated professional degree programme of Elementary Teacher Education offered after the senior secondary (class XII) stage of school.
In DU, This is a bilingual programme, conceptualized by the Maulana Azad Centre for Elementary and Social Education (MACESE) of the Department of Education, University of Delhi.
