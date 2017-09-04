Teacher's Day 2017: 'Odisha Ready To Abolish Block Grant System For Teachers', Says Minister Odisha government is ready to abolish block grant system of teachers in schools and colleges as demanded by agitating teachers, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra said here yesterday.

The teachers have been demanding abolition of block grant system in which they get a consolidated amount without any allowances or other benefits.



The agitating teachers, however, said that they would intensify the stir demanding implementation of grant-in-aid system by which they would get basic pay, grade pay, increments etc.



"Though government has agreed to abolish block grant system, it is reluctant to keep service conditions for the teachers," said teachers' leader Mr Pabitra Mahalla.





Meanwhile, opposition BJP asked the state government to announce the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for block grant teachers and other low paid employees in the state.



The state government announced the 7th Pay Commission recommendation for state government employees.



