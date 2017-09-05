Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine And Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

While Facebook is full of personal messages with teachers being credited for an individual's success, Twitter is full of genuine, sometimes funny tweets about teachers and teacher's day.

Education | | Updated: September 05, 2017 10:56 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine And Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine, Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

New Delhi:  Long before Twitter, Instagram and Facebook took over, children flocked to schools on Teacher's Day to honor their teachers. Even those who derived pleasure in skipping classes would turn up neatly on this day to class and play their part in making a teacher feel special. But things have changed now. School children still organize small programmes for their beloved teachers and bring them hand written notes and cards to convey their gratitude, but Teacher's Day is made all the more special by the long forgotten students who reach out to their teachers through social media and express their gratitude.

While Facebook is full of personal messages with teachers being credited for an individual's success, Twitter is full of genuine, sometimes funny tweets about teachers and teacher's day. 

This one tweeter has not forgotten the man who inspired millions.
 
A Teacher's Day wish from the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
 
This one person who appreciates the efforts of a teacher in making an honest person out of a child. 
 
This one who cannot help being bitter-sweet about their school days.
 
What not to forget!
 
Ummm, well who's the fastest of them all?
 
This person knows to give credit where it is due.
 
And lastly a tribute to some unlikeliest of teachers. 
  
There might be just one day dedicated to teachers but the knowledge they bestow upon us remains forever, sometimes in the form of nostalgic memories and sometimes in the form of sarcastic and humorous takes on life as is apparent from the tweets above. 

Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Share this story on

22 Shares
ALSO READIndiGo Announces Fresh Sale With Fares Starting Just Above Rs 1,000
Teachers Day 2017FacebookTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6

................................ Advertisement ................................