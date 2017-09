Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine And Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book😇✌



Happy #TeachersDay 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/Za2GWHrNr7 — Sahana (@sahasf73) September 5, 2017

TEACHER - a flame, a light, a hope and a fragrance for the entire humanity is a pilgrim of knowledge. Greetings on #TeachersDay — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 5, 2017

We have respected temporary teachers,who were not capable to be called a teacher but we gave them respect see our patience #TeachersDay — Aishwarya Tiwari (@imAishwarya5) September 5, 2017

In honor of National #TeachersDay, we should all remember how to spell "professor." pic.twitter.com/QYqLSAu1ms — QuanTrader (@StoicTrader) September 5, 2017

37.58 kmph - Usain Bolt

409 kmph - Bugatti Veyron

9892 kmph - speed of chalk thrown by a teacher at the kid on the last bench ##TeachersDay — SocialBhanwara (@DeepakGupta2209) September 4, 2017

On Happy #TeachersDay , take a moment to appreciate @google without which today's children can't be encouraged for intellectual development😀 — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 5, 2017

Please give roses to your wife today ...



It is Teacher's Day.



You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else.#TeachersDay— mayank malani (@MalaniMayank) September 5, 2017

Long before Twitter, Instagram and Facebook took over, children flocked to schools on Teacher's Day to honor their teachers. Even those who derived pleasure in skipping classes would turn up neatly on this day to class and play their part in making a teacher feel special. But things have changed now. School children still organize small programmes for their beloved teachers and bring them hand written notes and cards to convey their gratitude, but Teacher's Day is made all the more special by the long forgotten students who reach out to their teachers through social media and express their gratitude.While Facebook is full of personal messages with teachers being credited for an individual's success, Twitter is full of genuine, sometimes funny tweets about teachers and teacher's day.This one tweeter has not forgotten the man who inspired millions.A Teacher's Day wish from the Chief Minister of Gujarat.This one person who appreciates the efforts of a teacher in making an honest person out of a child.This one who cannot help being bitter-sweet about their school days.What not to forget!Ummm, well who's the fastest of them all?This person knows to give credit where it is due.And lastly a tribute to some unlikeliest of teachers.There might be just one day dedicated to teachers but the knowledge they bestow upon us remains forever, sometimes in the form of nostalgic memories and sometimes in the form of sarcastic and humorous takes on life as is apparent from the tweets above.