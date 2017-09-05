Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine And Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book😇✌



Happy #TeachersDay 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/Za2GWHrNr7 — Sahana (@sahasf73) September 5, 2017

TEACHER - a flame, a light, a hope and a fragrance for the entire humanity is a pilgrim of knowledge. Greetings on #TeachersDay — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 5, 2017

We have respected temporary teachers,who were not capable to be called a teacher but we gave them respect see our patience #TeachersDay — Aishwarya Tiwari (@imAishwarya5) September 5, 2017

In honor of National #TeachersDay, we should all remember how to spell "professor." pic.twitter.com/QYqLSAu1ms — QuanTrader (@StoicTrader) September 5, 2017

37.58 kmph - Usain Bolt

409 kmph - Bugatti Veyron

9892 kmph - speed of chalk thrown by a teacher at the kid on the last bench ##TeachersDay — SocialBhanwara (@DeepakGupta2209) September 4, 2017

On Happy #TeachersDay , take a moment to appreciate @google without which today's children can't be encouraged for intellectual development😀 — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 5, 2017

Please give roses to your wife today ...



It is Teacher's Day.



You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else.#TeachersDay— mayank malani (@MalaniMayank) September 5, 2017