Teacher's Day 2017: Genuine And Funny Tributes For Teachers Light Up Twitter

While Facebook is full of personal messages with teachers being credited for an individual's success, Twitter is full of genuine, sometimes funny tweets about teachers and teacher's day.
This one tweeter has not forgotten the man who inspired millions.
The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book😇✌— Sahana (@sahasf73) September 5, 2017
Happy #TeachersDay 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/Za2GWHrNr7
A Teacher's Day wish from the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
TEACHER - a flame, a light, a hope and a fragrance for the entire humanity is a pilgrim of knowledge. Greetings on #TeachersDay— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 5, 2017
This one person who appreciates the efforts of a teacher in making an honest person out of a child.
उन सभी शिक्षक को #TeachersDay की हार्दिक बधाई।— Prem Singh ChouĐhary (@Premd147) September 5, 2017
जिन्होने नादान बच्चो को मुर्गा बना-बना के सक्षम,आदर्श, इमानदार बना दिया । pic.twitter.com/ZzkxSdPz84
This one who cannot help being bitter-sweet about their school days.
We have respected temporary teachers,who were not capable to be called a teacher but we gave them respect see our patience #TeachersDay— Aishwarya Tiwari (@imAishwarya5) September 5, 2017
What not to forget!
In honor of National #TeachersDay, we should all remember how to spell "professor." pic.twitter.com/QYqLSAu1ms— QuanTrader (@StoicTrader) September 5, 2017
Ummm, well who's the fastest of them all?
37.58 kmph - Usain Bolt— SocialBhanwara (@DeepakGupta2209) September 4, 2017
409 kmph - Bugatti Veyron
9892 kmph - speed of chalk thrown by a teacher at the kid on the last bench ##TeachersDay
This person knows to give credit where it is due.
On Happy #TeachersDay , take a moment to appreciate @google without which today's children can't be encouraged for intellectual development😀— Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 5, 2017
And lastly a tribute to some unlikeliest of teachers.
Happy Teachers' Day !#TeachersDay#teacher#Life#SuyogSays#Lessons#Friends#Sarcasm#Funpic.twitter.com/fPNPPcpi8u— Suyog Potdar (@SuyogSays) September 5, 2017
Please give roses to your wife today ...
It is Teacher's Day.
You may not have heard so many lectures from anyone else.#TeachersDay— mayank malani (@MalaniMayank) September 5, 2017
There might be just one day dedicated to teachers but the knowledge they bestow upon us remains forever, sometimes in the form of nostalgic memories and sometimes in the form of sarcastic and humorous takes on life as is apparent from the tweets above.
