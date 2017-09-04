Teacher's Day 2017: 5 Indian Teachers Who Transformed Education In India Teachers play a vital role in not just explaining lessons to a student but also impart lessons about life and living. This year, for teacher's day, we went through pages of history to compile a list of some teachers who not just inspired their students but also changed the shape of education in the country.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Teacher's Day 2017: 5 Indian Teachers Who Transformed Education In India New Delhi: Every year students across the country celebrate Teacher's day with gusto and mark the occasion by honoring their school and college teachers. Teachers are the pillars of a civil society, equipping the future citizens with knowledge and strength to face hardships of life. Teachers play a vital role in not just explaining lessons to a student but also impart lessons about life and living. This year, for teacher's day, we went through pages of history to compile a list of some teachers who not just inspired their students but also changed the shape of education in the country.



1. Savitribai Phule: Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer. She along with her husband Jyotirao Phule opened the first girl's school in Pune. She was also the first female teacher in her school. She is considered to be one of the earliest pioneers of female education.



2. Dayanand Saraswati: Dayanand Saraswati was a Hindu reformer who founded Arya Samaj. He was a great advocate of female education and right to education for all. He also established separate vedic schools for boys and girls where education was imparted on the basis of ancient vedic principle. The Dayanand Anglo Vedic Schools or DAV schools still incorporate his teachings in their curriculum for students.



3. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: Abdul Kalam was not just the ex-President of India or a scientist but was an excellent teacher. After leaving office as the President, Dr. Kalam joined IIM Shillong, Ahmedabad, and Indore as a visiting professor. He was also an Honorary Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.



4. Rabindranath Tagore: Rabindranath Tagore was a visionary who absolutely abhorred methods of 'rote learning'. He founded the Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan where students were educated on not just bookish knowledge but also given emotional, intellectual and spiritual guidance.



5. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: The Teacher's Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was an exemplary teacher and was a favorite of his students. Upon being approached by his students to celebrate his birthday, he asked the day to be celebrated as Teacher's Day in honor of all the teachers across the country.



