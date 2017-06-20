Teacher Absenteeism: Uttar Pradesh Schools To Have Photos Of Teachers Affixed On Notice Boards Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now have photographs of teaching staff affixed on notice boards, a move following complaints of teachers remaining absent from duty and sending "proxies" for the job.

Allahabad: Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now have photographs of teaching staff affixed on notice boards, a move following complaints of teachers remaining absent from duty and sending "proxies" for the job. "A circular was issued on June 16 by Additional Director, Basic Education, Neena Srivastava, whereby Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) of all districts were asked to ensure that schools falling in their respective areas of jurisdiction comply with the directions to put up photographs of teaching staff on notice boards," BSA of Allahabad Sanjay Kushwaha said today.



"The directions will be implemented with the commencement of the new academic session in July. The photographs will make the guardians aware of the identity of teachers. Thus, they will be in a position to raise an alarm if a teacher plays truant," he said.



Notably, the Union HRD ministry had issued a circular last year to several states, including Uttar Pradesh, to take steps for curbing the menace of absenteeism among teachers and the use of "proxies".



Instances of teachers sending "proxies" to attend to their duties have been rampant in schools located in remote rural areas. The northern state is home to more than one lakh primary schools manned by over three lakh teachers.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



