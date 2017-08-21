TCS' Arm To Deploy Digital Learning Platform For ICSI

Education | | Updated: August 21, 2017 20:20 IST
New Delhi:  TCS iON, a business unit of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday announced its partnership with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to help foster digital learning opportunities for students. TCS iON would deploy an end-to-end digital learning solution for ICSI to facilitate self-education for students, especially those in remote areas who don't have easy access to the institute's regional chapters.

"We look forward to the partnership with ICSI as we use our technology prowess to make institute's rich content easily accessible to a larger section of the student community," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, in a statement.

The ICSI aims to leverage the digital platform to enable students anytime, anywhere access to the study material and actively participate in projects and discussion forums.

"The ICSI, in association with TCS iON, has taken an initiative of setting up a digital learning platform for our students across the length and breadth of the country," said Shyam Agarwal, ICSI President.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

