TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2017 To Be Declared Today At Tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the result for Madhyamik or class 10 exam today. The TBSE result will be declared on the official website and a few other result hosting websites. Students will also be able to fetch their result through SMS. The board has released a notice regarding the methods to check the result once it is declared on the official website. The result is expected anytime around 9:45 am in the morning. The board has already released the result for class 12 Science stream students.Yesterday, the board also announced the result for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (Tripura JEE) 2017. The board is yet to make any announcement about the result declaration for class 12 Arts and Commerce stream students.Apart from the usual methods of releasing result on the website and providing it through SMS, the board has also set up information call centre for students where they can call for results and other result-related queries.The call centre numbers where students can call and get their Tripura Board Madhyamik results are given below:2380566/ 2410039/ 2413946/ 2410156/ 2410160/ 2410165/ 2410172/ 2410173/ 2410174/ 2410176The result will also be available on the Tripura Government's results portal: tripuraresults.nic.in.