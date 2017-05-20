TBSE +2 Science Result 2017 Announced, What's Next?

Read: How to check TBSE 12th Result Online
TBSE Result 2017: What's Next After Declaration?
After checking the result online, students should save a copy of the same. This saved copy can a reference till official documents in support of this are issued by the Board.
Students should start applying for various undergraduate courses. The admission season will begin immediately after the declaration of TBSE result 2017. Students should keep an eye on all admission notifications and updates.
If you are not satisfied with the scores, you can opt for revaluation or reverification, only if the Board allows for it. Usually the revaluation process starts after the result announcement and applications are sought within the first week. Students, who would opt for it must therefore regularly monitor the official web portal for updates.
