TBSE +2 Science Result 2017 Announced, What's Next? Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2017 for Science Stream.

TBSE +2 Science Result 2017 Announced New Delhi: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2017 for Science Stream; thus bringing an end to the long wait of the students. Students can now check the result at the official web portal of the Board. Alternatively, students can also go through the how to check result guidelines given here. The Board has also provided SMS service facility for making it easy for the students to get the result. To avail the SMS service, candidates can TYPE TBSE12(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.



Read: How to check TBSE 12th Result Online TBSE Result 2017 Announced At Tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Result 2017: What's Next After Declaration?



After checking the result online, students should save a copy of the same. This saved copy can a reference till official documents in support of this are issued by the Board.



Students should start applying for various undergraduate courses. The admission season will begin immediately after the declaration of TBSE result 2017. Students should keep an eye on all admission notifications and updates.



If you are not satisfied with the scores, you can opt for revaluation or reverification, only if the Board allows for it. Usually the revaluation process starts after the result announcement and applications are sought within the first week. Students, who would opt for it must therefore regularly monitor the official web portal for updates.



