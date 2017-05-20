TBSE To Announce Class 12 Exam Results 2017 Today, Know How To Check At Tbse.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the HS (10+2) Science today. In an official notification the Board has confirmed that the +2 results will be announced for the Science stream today. Students can check the result at the official website of the Board at www.tbse.in 9.45 am onwards. The Tripura board class 12 result declaration is not only going to give relief to the candidates, it is also going to prepare them for the forthcoming admission to higher education courses.Students should check their result at the official website of the Board. Alternatively students can also opt for the websites given below for checking the TBSE result 2017 for +2 Science:www.tripura.nic.inwww.tripurainfo.comwww.exametc.comwww.indiatoday.inwww.examresults.netStudents can even avail the SMS service given by the Board.