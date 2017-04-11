TANCET 2017 Results, Marks Declared; Check Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 11, 2017 21:10 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TANCET 2017 Results, Marks Declared; Check Now

TANCET 2017 Results, Marks Declared; Check Now

New Delhi:  Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2017 (TANCET 2017) results are out. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test for various masters courses held on March 25, 2017 can check their results from the official results website of TANCET. Anna University, which is the organising authority of the entrance test results, released the results today. The counseling process for TANCET 2017 will begin after 15 day from today.

The marks and results of TANCET 2017 have been made available in the official results website of TANCET which is hosted by Anna University.

The TANCET 2017 exam was conducted on March 26 at various exam centres across Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2017: How to download results and marks
 
tancet 2017 results

TANCET 2017: Results and marks have been released


The candidates can follow these steps to download TANCET 2017 results and marks:


Step One:

Go to the results website of TANCET 2017, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step Two:

Enter your user id and password in the given place

Step Three: 

See your results and marks

The results website will not open in the first hours of the result declaration and the students are advised to have patience while checking the results.

The results can be accessed from the tancet.annauniv.edu website.

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, March and MPlan courses in Tamil Nadu.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READ"The Friendship Had Gone": Amar Singh On The End Of The Big B Era
TANCET ResultsTANCET MarkTANCET CounselllingTamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2017Anna University TANCETtancet.annauniv.edutancet annauniv.eduTANCET 2017TANCET 2017 ResultsTANCET 2017 ResultTANCET log in

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanReliance Jio Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................