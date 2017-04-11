TANCET 2017 Results, Marks Declared; Check Now

The marks and results of TANCET 2017 have been made available in the official results website of TANCET which is hosted by Anna University.
The TANCET 2017 exam was conducted on March 26 at various exam centres across Tamil Nadu.
TANCET 2017: How to download results and marks
Step One:
Go to the results website of TANCET 2017, tancet.annauniv.edu
Step Two:
Enter your user id and password in the given place
Step Three:
See your results and marks
The results website will not open in the first hours of the result declaration and the students are advised to have patience while checking the results.
The results can be accessed from the tancet.annauniv.edu website.
TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, March and MPlan courses in Tamil Nadu.
