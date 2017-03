TANCET 2017: Admit Card Released At Annauniv.edu

Go to the official portal of Anna University at annauniv.edu.

Alternatively candidates can also directly go to tancet.annauniv.edu/martan/

Enter the user ID and password in order to log in for downloading the TANCET admit card

Take a printout

Admit cards have been released for TANCET 2017. Candidates can now download the same at the official web portal of Anna University at annauniv.edu. Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2017 will be held for admission to M.B.A., M.C.A., M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. and Degree (Aided / Self-Supporting) Programmes. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the admit card. Details on how to download the admit card is given below. TANCET is conducted by the Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to the courses mentioned above.The courses for admission are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including standalone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. Online registration for TANCET 2017 was done during January- February MCA Test: 25 March 2017 (Forenoon: 10 am to 12 noon)MBA Test: 25 March 2017 (Afternoon: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm)ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan: 26 March 2017 (Forenoon: 10 am to 12 noon)Click here for more Education News