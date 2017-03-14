TANCET 2017: Admit Card Released At Annauniv.edu

How to download TANCET 2017 admit card?
- Go to the official portal of Anna University at annauniv.edu.
- Alternatively candidates can also directly go to tancet.annauniv.edu/martan/
- Enter the user ID and password in order to log in for downloading the TANCET admit card
- Take a printout
The courses for admission are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including standalone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu. Online registration for TANCET 2017 was done during January- February.
TANCET 2017: Important Dates
MCA Test: 25 March 2017 (Forenoon: 10 am to 12 noon)
MBA Test: 25 March 2017 (Afternoon: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm)
ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan: 26 March 2017 (Forenoon: 10 am to 12 noon)
