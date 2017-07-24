TANATA 2017: Exam On 12 August, Apply Online At Annauniv.edu

Online registration has begun for Tamil Nadu Aptitude Test in Architecture 2017 (TANATA 2017) for granting admission to lapsed seats of BArch degree courses under both government quota and management quota seats under Anna University. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 31 July 2017. Admit card for the exam will be available on the website of Anna University at annauniv.edu. After the completion of the exam, the scores can be obtained online on 18 August. Candidates can download their mark sheets on 19 August.

The online application has been released at annauniv.edu/tanata2017.

The examination will be held at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Salem.

In order to be placed in the merit list, candidates shall have to score at least 25% in MCQ and drawing portion, separately. 'Overall qualifying marks (out of 200) would be based on post-exam statistics and at the discretion of Coordination Committee of TANATA 2017.'



