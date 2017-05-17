Tamil Nadu UG Admission 2017: Apply Online At Loyola College Chennai Till May 23 Loyola College which featured at the second place in NIRF rankings for colleges in India is conducting the online application process for admission to under graduate courses.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT UG Admission 2017:Apply Online At Loyola College Chennai Till May 23 New Delhi: Loyola College which featured at the second place in NIRF rankings for colleges in India is conducting the online application process for admission to under graduate courses. The application form can be filled through the online admission portal. Loyola College is an autonomous college and can frame its own courses and adopt different and innovative methods of teaching and research. UGC awarded the status of "College of Excellence" for the period from April 1, 2014 till March 31, 2019 to Loyola College.



The last date to apply for under graduate programs at Loyola College, Chennai is 10 days after the declaration of



How to Apply



The online application form can be accessed through the college's official website. You can follow the steps given below to apply at Loyola College.



Step one: Go to Loyola College, Chennai official website: loyolacollege.edu

Step two: Click on the Admission tab and there click on the Online Application Portal link. You will be redirected to the application portal.

Step three: Clcik on the link provided for New Registration and register by providing the relevant details.

Step four: After registration you will receive your user name and password on your registered email id and mobile number. Use this to login to your account and fill the application form. You would also need to upload a scanned copy of your qualification certificate and caste/community/disability certificate.



After filling the application form, carefully recheck all the details entered then click on the 'Apply' button to submit your application. The application fee for UG courses is Rs. 150. Application fee can be paid via credit card, debit card, Netbanking, or via cash at any nearest Axis Bank branch.



Click here for more







Loyola College which featured at the second place in NIRF rankings for colleges in India is conducting the online application process for admission to under graduate courses. The application form can be filled through the online admission portal. Loyola College is an autonomous college and can frame its own courses and adopt different and innovative methods of teaching and research. UGC awarded the status of "College of Excellence" for the period from April 1, 2014 till March 31, 2019 to Loyola College.The last date to apply for under graduate programs at Loyola College, Chennai is 10 days after the declaration of Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 results , that is May 23, 2017. There is not much time left for students who wish to pursue their under graduate studies from this prestigious institute.The online application form can be accessed through the college's official website. You can follow the steps given below to apply at Loyola College.Step one: Go to Loyola College, Chennai official website: loyolacollege.eduStep two: Click on the Admission tab and there click on the Online Application Portal link. You will be redirected to the application portal.Step three: Clcik on the link provided for New Registration and register by providing the relevant details.Step four: After registration you will receive your user name and password on your registered email id and mobile number. Use this to login to your account and fill the application form. You would also need to upload a scanned copy of your qualification certificate and caste/community/disability certificate.After filling the application form, carefully recheck all the details entered then click on the 'Apply' button to submit your application. The application fee for UG courses is Rs. 150. Application fee can be paid via credit card, debit card, Netbanking, or via cash at any nearest Axis Bank branch.Click here for more Education News