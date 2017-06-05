Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 To Be Declared Today At Intradote.tn.nic.in Tmail Nadu diploma result for semester exams will be declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). The Directorate has not yet announced the exact time when the results will be available on the website, but the result will be made available today.

Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 To Be Declared Today New Delhi: TNDTE diploma result 2017 for semester exams will be declared today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). The Directorate has not yet announced the exact time when the results will be available on the website, but the result will be made available today. The result will be available on the e-Governance portal for technical institutes in the state - intradote.tn.nic.in. Earlier the directorate had scheduled the results for May 31 but then postponed it for June 5.



The exam was conducted in April and May this year. The practical exams were conducted in the last week of March. The result will be declared for both second and final semester students.



Students would need their registration number, and date of birth in order to check their result. While the result time is unknown, students can keep their registration and other required details at hand in order to check the result as and when it is declared.



Once the result is declared, students should view and also take a printout of their marks. This may serve as provisional marks statement until the original marks sheet is issued by the directorate.



The respective institutes may also access institute-wise result through the institute-login on the official website.



