Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 To Be Declared Today At Intradote.tn.nic.in

TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 to be declared today at Intradote.tn.nic.in
The exam was conducted in April and May this year. The practical exams were conducted in the last week of March. The result will be declared for both second and final semester students.
Students would need their registration number, and date of birth in order to check their result. While the result time is unknown, students can keep their registration and other required details at hand in order to check the result as and when it is declared.
Once the result is declared, students should view and also take a printout of their marks. This may serve as provisional marks statement until the original marks sheet is issued by the directorate.
The respective institutes may also access institute-wise result through the institute-login on the official website.
Click here for more Education News