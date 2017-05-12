Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2017 Announced At Tnresults.nic.in, What's Next?

The declaration of TN 12th result is definitely going to stir a moment of anxiety and excitement, even confusion among students. Therefore, students are suggested to cope with it and start preparing a 'what-to-do' plan for ahead. On the basis of the marks scored, students must go through the various options available.
Those who wish to choose the mainstream education pathway of completing graduation followed by postgraduation, can opt for admission to undergraduate course. Online registration for the same will begin immediately after the results are declared. Important details like the last date for submission of application, list of documents to be submitted during registration and norms of intake must be checked properly.
Exam results are often accompanied with a mixed response: contentment and dissatisfaction. Those who would want to opt for revaluation should wait for the official update.
