Tamil Nadu SSLC March 2017 Results Tomorrow, Check At Tnresults.nic.in

With a view to provide relief to students, to save students from "stress", Tamil Nadu education department stopped naming the top 3 rank holders of the SSLC and Plus Two (class 10 and class 12). Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the HSC results last week without naming the top rank holders.
Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results: How To Check
The students who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results of Tamil Nadu School Education Department can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Enter your exam registration details
Step 4: See your results after submitting it.
In a latest update on 'Tamil Nadu Board Examination Results', results publishing portal, results.gov.in have notified on May 17 that, "SSLC Class Xth results 2017 To be announced on May 19, 2017 at 10:00 Hrs".
Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2017
In the HSC results which was declared on last week, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent. A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams held in March this year. One transgender student also cleared the exams.
Continuing with the trend, more girls came out in flying colours than boys this year also, girls recorded a 94.5 pass percentage while that of the boys stood at 89.3 per cent.
A total of 8301 students scored centum in Commerce while 3656 students achieved the feat in Mathematics, reported PTI.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News