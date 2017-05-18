Tamil Nadu SSLC March 2017 Results Tomorrow, Check At Tnresults.nic.in Tamil Nadu School Education Department will declare the SSLC Class 10 results tomorrow in the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC March 2017 Results Tomorrow, Check At Tnresults.nic.in New Delhi: Tamil Nadu School Education Department will declare the SSLC Class 10 results tomorrow in the official website, tnresults.nic.in. An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results will be declared on May 19 at 10:00 am. The results will be published in the official website of Tamil Nadu school education department and the results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu. The education department declared the class 12 examinations result last week.



With a view to provide relief to students, to save students from "stress", Tamil Nadu education department stopped naming the top 3 rank holders of the SSLC and Plus Two (class 10 and class 12). Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the HSC results last week without naming the top rank holders. Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results Will Be Out Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results: How To Check



The students who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results of Tamil Nadu School Education Department can follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Enter your exam registration details

Step 4: See your results after submitting it.



In a latest update on 'Tamil Nadu Board Examination Results',



Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2017



In the HSC results which was declared on last week, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent. A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams held in March this year. One transgender student also cleared the exams.



Continuing with the trend, more girls came out in flying colours than boys this year also, girls recorded a 94.5 pass percentage while that of the boys stood at 89.3 per cent.



A total of 8301 students scored centum in Commerce while 3656 students achieved the feat in Mathematics, reported PTI.



(With Inputs from PTI)



