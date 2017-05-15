Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results To Be Declared on May 19 At Tnresults.nic.in The Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be published in the official website of Tamil Nadu school education department and the results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results To Be Declared on May 19 New Delhi: Tamil Nadu School Education Department will declare the SSLC Class 10 results on May 19, Friday. According to an official, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results will be declared on May 19 at 10:00 am. The results will be published in the official website of Tamil Nadu school education department and the results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu. The education department declared the



With a view to provide relief to students, Tamil Nadu education department stopped naming the top 3 rank holders of the SSLC and Plus Two (class 10 and class 12). Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations declared the HSC results last week without naming the top rank holders.



Following the footsteps of Cental Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), Tamil Nadu government last week had announced that it will be doing away with the practice to save students from "stress."



In the HSC results which was declared on last week, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent. A total of 8,93,262 students had appeared for the exams held in March this year. One transgender student also cleared the exams.



Continuing with the trend, more girls came out in flying colours than boys this year also, girls recorded a 94.5 pass percentage while that of the boys stood at 89.3 per cent.



A total of 8301 students scored centum in Commerce while 3656 students achieved the feat in Mathematics, reported PTI.



Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results: How To Check



The students who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Results of Tamil Nadu School Education Department can follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your exam registration details

Step Four: See your results after submitting it.



(With Inputs from PTI)



(With Inputs from PTI)





