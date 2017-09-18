Tamil Nadu Private HSE Supplementary Exam 2017 Hall Ticket Released, Download At dge.tn.gov.in Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released hall tickets for the Higher Secondary supplementary (HSE) examination for private candidates.

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tamil Nadu Private HSE Supplementary Exam 2017 Hall Ticket Released, Download At dge.tn.gov.in New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) has released hall tickets for the Higher Secondary supplementary (HSE) examination for private candidates. The examination is scheduled to be held in September 2017. Concerned candidates can download the hall tickets at the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The exam will begin on 25 September 2017. Candidates will be allowed 10 minutes for reading the question paper and 5 minutes for verification of the particulars mentioned. The duration of the exam will be from 10.15 am to 1.15 am.



Tamil Nadu released the

TN HSE Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2017: How to download Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Exam 2017 Hall Ticket Released, Download At dge.tn.gov.in



The students may follow these steps to download Tamil Nadu HSE supplementary hall ticket:



Step One: Go to the official website

Step Two: Click on the relevant link

Step Three: Enter the application number

Step Four: Enter the date of birth

Step Five: Submit the details

Step Six: Get the hall ticket

Step Seven: Take a printout of the same



TN HSE Supplementary Exam 2017 Time Table



25 September 2017: Language Paper 1

26 September 2017: Language Paper 2

27 September 2017: English Paper 1

28 September 2017: English Paper 2

3 October 2017: Physics; Economics

4 October 2017: Chemistry; Accountancy

5 October 2017: Mathematics, Zoology, Microbiology, Nutrition and Dietetics

6 October 2017: Biology, History, Botany and Business Maths

7 October 2017: Commerce, Home Science and Geography

9 October 2017: Communicative English, Indian Culture, Computer Science, Bio Chemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil)

10 October 2017: All Vocational Theory, Political Science, Nursing (General) and Statistics



