Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Merit List, Call Letter Released @ Tnmedicalselection.org, Tnhealth.org

Selection Committee Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai has released the merit list for the admission for NEET based MBBS and BDS courses in Government and Self Financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The candidates may now download the call letters for counseling from websites www.tnhealth.org , www.tnmedicalselection.org and attend the counselling which starts tomorrow. According to the notification released by Directorate of Medical Admission, Tamil Nadu, candidates should be present one hour prior to commencement of counselling along with one of their parent at their own cost. The tentative vacancy position for the admission has been displayed in the official websites.



Candidate should produce a Demand Draft payable at chennai for Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of ''Secretary, Selection Committee, Chennai - 10." at the time of counselling as processing fee for the counselling purpose.



The counselling notification has also said that candidate should produce all original certificates as directed in clause 19 of the prospectus.



Counselling will be done to special Categories tomorrow under orthopedically physically disabled, children of ex-servicemen and sports persons.



After the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission in All India Quota seats will not be allowed/permitted to vacate the seats as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India.



The candidates who have registered with the Tamil NEET admission portal may access their results once the allotment results have been released.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling: Important Points

If the candidate is absent for the 1st phase of counselling called for, he/she cannot attend the subsequent counselling, said the notification.



Those candidates who opted out of Govt. /SF MBBS/ Govt. BDS/SF BDS when seats were available in 1st phase of counselling are not eligible to claim the same in the subsequent counselling.



Candidates allotted under Government Quota of Self Financing MBBS who do not join the course the tuition fee amount of Rs. 25,000/- paid as Demand Draft will not be refunded.



Candidates are informed to view the websites for daily vacancy position in Govt. MBBS/ Govt. Quota in Self Financing MBBS and in Govt. BDS/Govt Quota in Self-financing BDS till the end of counselling. Candidates shall only opt for the vacancies available at their turn.



Mobile Phones and other communication devices are not allowed in the counseling hall during their turn.



