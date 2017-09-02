Madras High Court Moved To Quash MBBS, BDS Merit List By Medical Aspirant

A medical aspirant has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the MBBS/BDS provisional merit list on the grounds that students from states other than Tamil Nadu were given admission under the government quota. The court will hear the matter next week. D Vignayya of Pudukkottai pleaded to the court to quash the August 23 provisional merit list issued by the secretary of selection committee and directorate of medical education, saying it was found that students who did not belong to Tamil Nadu were given admission.Vignayya said she belonged to a denotified community and had appeared for the national entrance-cum-eligibility test (NEET) and secured 206 marks.She had applied for admission to MBBS/BDS courses under the government quota and was called for counselling on August 29.The government quota was meant for the state's students but a large number of candidates, who did not belong to Tamil Nadu, figured in the merit list, she said in her plea. Students who have already secured admission in deemed universities and under the All-India quota were not eligible for counselling in other states as per a Supreme Court order, the petitioner said.The authorities had failed to compare the ranking lists of various states and eliminate candidates who figured in them, she said.Hence, the rank list published was "arbitrary and contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution and against the principles of natural justice", she said, demanding that a fresh merit list be prepared.