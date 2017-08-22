Tamil Nadu NEET 2017: Allotment Results For Medical Admission To Be Released Soon @ Tnhealth.org, Tnmedicalselection.org

After the Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told an apex court bench that the ordinance not got clearance, the Court directed that medical counselling should be completed by September 4.
Last week, the Tamil Nadu government submitted a draft of the ordinance giving one-year exemption for the state students to the Centre for clearance.
With the Supreme Court paving way for medical admission in the state, the allotment results will be released soon at the official websites of Tamil Nadu NEET admission, tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.
To know more about the details on the Tamil Nadu medical and dental admission updates, the registered candidates may access the official websites.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu medical admission allotment process was tentatively scheduled to be started on July 17 but it was delayed due to the legal troubles on course.
Tamil Nadu NEET 2017 Allotment: How to check the results
The candidates may follow these steps to check their NEET allotment results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu NEET
Step Two: Click on the NEET counselling - allotment results link
Step Three: Enter your login details
Step Four: Submit and see your allotment results or order
