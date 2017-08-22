Tamil Nadu NEET 2017: Allotment Results For Medical Admission To Be Released Soon @ Tnhealth.org, Tnmedicalselection.org With the Supreme Court paving way for medical admission in the state, the allotment results will be released soon at the official websites of Tamil Nadu NEET admission, tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Tamil Nadu NEET 2017: Allotment Results To Be Released Soon @ Tnhealth.org, Tnmedicalselection.org New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government's plans for one-year exemption from the national level medical admission test - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical courses for the current year fell through today with the Centre government telling the Supreme Court that no ordinance was coming on the issue. With this development, the process for NEET based medical admission will be kicked off soon in Tamil Nadu state. The candidates who have registered with the Tamil NEET admission portal may access their results once the allotment results have been released.



To know more about the details on the Tamil Nadu medical and dental admission updates, the registered candidates may access the official websites.



Earlier, the Tamil Nadu medical admission allotment process was tentatively scheduled to be started on July 17 but it was delayed due to the legal troubles on course.

Tamil Nadu NEET 2017 Allotment: How to check the results

The candidates may follow these steps to check their NEET allotment results:

Step One: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu NEET

Step Two: Click on the NEET counselling - allotment results link

Step Three: Enter your login details

Step Four: Submit and see your allotment results or order





