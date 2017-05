Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Plus Two 2017 Results On May 12

Tamil Nadu School Education Department will declared the HSC Class 12 (also known as Plus two) results on May 12. According to an official, the HSC results will be declared on May 12,but, the time of the declaration is not confirmed yet. The results will be published at the official website of Tamil Nadu school education department and the results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu.In a recent notification posted at the results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu, it has said that the "HSC 2 Examination Results Expected on 12th May 2017".The students who are waiting for the class 12 HSC results of Tamil Nadu School Education Department can follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.inStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Enter your exam registration detailsStep Four: See your results after submitting it.Class 10 results of Tamil Nadu Board will be declared later.Click here for more Education News