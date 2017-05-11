Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Board Exam Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

The result for Tamil Nadu board class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow by 10:00 am.

Education
New Delhi:  The result for Tamil Nadu board class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow by 10:00 am. The result would be published on tnresults.nic.in. Earlier the board had only confirmed the date for result declaration, however, now they have confirmed the time for result declaration as well. The class 12 board exam for Tamil Nadu state board students concluded on March 31 this year. This year the results are being declared earlier than last year. Last year the result was declared on May 17. 
In order to check your result, you would need your exam roll number or hall ticket number. Make sure that you enter the correct information while checking your result. 

The result will be declared on the official website for results of government exams conducted by Tamil Nadu government, that is, tnresults.nic.in. There is a chance that the result might be hosted on a few third-party websites as well. In this regard, however, students should wait for official notice and try to check their result from the official website only. 

After the result for class 12 board exams are declared, class 10 board exam results would follow. 

