Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 Board Exam Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

In order to check your result, you would need your exam roll number or hall ticket number. Make sure that you enter the correct information while checking your result.
The result will be declared on the official website for results of government exams conducted by Tamil Nadu government, that is, tnresults.nic.in. There is a chance that the result might be hosted on a few third-party websites as well. In this regard, however, students should wait for official notice and try to check their result from the official website only.
After the result for class 12 board exams are declared, class 10 board exam results would follow.
