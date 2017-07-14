Tamil Nadu Government To Appeal Against High Court Order On Medical Admission: Minister

Allowing petitions by some CBSE students challenging the GO dated June 22, Justice K Ravichandrababu today held that the impugned reservation was bad in law and violated Article 14 of the Constitution (Equality before law).
He also held that the reservation indirectly meddled with the object and process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and compromised on the merits of selection.
The judge directed the authorities to prepare a fresh merit list and conduct the counselling for admissions accordingly.
