Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2017 To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check

How to check the TN 12th result?
Go to the official portal of the Board
Click on the result tab
Enter the details
Submit the same
Get the result
Save a copy
Where to check the TN HSC result 2017?
Students can check the result at the official web page of the Board. Alternatively results are available at results.nic.in, results.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
With only few hours left for the result to be declared, go through the checklist given below and make sure that you have all the details in hand before going to check the result:
Roll number or registration number issued by the Board
Name and date of birth as mentioned in the board admit card
After the declaration of the result, the Board will start the revaluation process. Students should therefore wait for official update in this regard.
Admission to undergraduate courses will also commence soon after. Hence keep an eye on such updates and apply at the earliest before the registration expires.
