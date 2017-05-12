Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2017 To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the HSC / Class 12th results soon.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TN 12th Result 2017 to be declared shortly New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the HSC / Class 12th results soon. Students who have been waiting for the result, since the last day of the examination can now heave a sigh of relief as the results are only few hours away. The Board has been actively involved in conducting the examinations for Class 12th students every year and ensuring the results are declared on time. One of the prime importance of the result is for higher education; admission to various undergraduate courses will start immediately after result declaration.



How to check the TN 12th result?

Go to the official portal of the Board

Click on the result tab

Enter the details

Submit the same

Get the result

Save a copy



Where to check the TN HSC result 2017?

Students can check the result at the official web page of the Board. Alternatively results are available at results.nic.in, results.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.



With only few hours left for the result to be declared, go through the checklist given below and make sure that you have all the details in hand before going to check the result:



Roll number or registration number issued by the Board

Name and date of birth as mentioned in the board admit card



After the declaration of the result, the Board will start the revaluation process. Students should therefore wait for official update in this regard.



Admission to undergraduate courses will also commence soon after. Hence keep an eye on such updates and apply at the earliest before the registration expires.



