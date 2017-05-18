Symbiosis Entrance Test SET 2017 Results, Score Card Tomorrow The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) results will be published tomorrow in the official website. The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is a common written test for the admission processes at the undergraduate institutes of Symbiosis International University.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Symbiosis Entrance Test SET 2017 Results, Score Card Tomorrow New Delhi: The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) results 2017 will be published tomorrow in the official website. The Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is a common written test for the admission processes at the undergraduate institutes of Symbiosis International University. The SET 2017 results will be published by May 19 afternoon. To check the results of SET 2017, students will have to login to the official website with the entrance test registration details.



"Please download your SET 2017 Score Card from May 19, 2017 (after 12 noon) till June 18, 2017,"said a statement posted in the official website of SET 2017.



Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is a mandatory written test for the admission process for the undergraduate programmes at the following Symbiosis institutes:



Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Pune



Symbiosis Law School (SLS) NOIDA



Symbiosis Institute of Computers Studies and Research (SICSR)



Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune



Symbiosis Center for Media & Communication (SCMC)



Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE)



Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) NOIDA



Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID)



Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts (SSLA)



Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad



Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA)



Symbiosis International University established as under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 vide notification No.F.9.12/2001 U.3 of the Govt. of India.



