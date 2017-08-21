'Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat': HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches KVS Initiative 'Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat' Programme, an initiative of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to prepare a physical Health and Fitness Profile Card for more than 12 lakhs of Kendriya Vidyalaya students was launched in Kochi.

'Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat': HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches KVS Initiative New Delhi: 'Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat' Programme, an initiative of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to prepare a physical Health and Fitness Profile Card for more than 12 lakhs of Kendriya Vidyalaya students was launched in Kochi. Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar unveiled the Profile Card in a function held at Kendriya Vidyalaya at KV NAD, Aluva (Ernakulam, Kerala) today.



Strengthening the education sector of the country through the empowerment of general education is the aim of Modi Government, Mr Prakash Javadekar said.



"Ensuring quality education for all is also the aim of Government. Kendriya Vidyalayas in Kerala shows more quality than the Kendriya Vidyalayas of all other states. A system to involve children, a part of household chores is needed," the minister opined.



Union Minister interacted with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya as part of the programme. Mr Muhammed Y Safeerulla, District Collector and Mr U.N Khaware, Additional Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya were among the dignitaries who attended the programme.



Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat exhibition and the display of Yoga by children were also held.



'Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat'



Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat programme will provide a comprehensive and inclusive report card for children covering all age groups and children of different abilities. Making students, teachers and parents aware about the importance of good health and fitness and encouraging 60 minutes of play each day is an objective of the programme, said a statement from the HRD Ministry.



Swasth Bachche, Swasth Bharat programme also intends to imbibe values of Olympics and Paralympics amongst students. Bring back the childhood amongst children and make physical activity and recreational games an integral part of learning process , Motivating potentially outstanding performers in various games and sports of excellence, using technology for data capture and analytics, and giving access to schools, parents and teachers are also the objectives of the programmes.



