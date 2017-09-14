Praksh Javadekar Announces Swachhta Ranking 2017; Tamil Nadu Dominates Ministry of Human Resource Development announced the Swachhta Rankings 2017 for Higher Education Institutes today in a programme held at the Banquet Hall, Hotel Ashok. In the rankings for this year, about 3500 institutes participated out of which 25 were selected for the awards in four different categories.

New Delhi: Ministry of Human Resource Development announced the Swachhta Rankings 2017 for Higher Education Institutes today in a programme held at the Banquet Hall, Hotel Ashok. In the rankings for this year, about 3500 institutes participated out of which 25 were selected for the awards in four different categories. The four categories are University, Colleges, Technical Institutes, and Government Institute. The





Among the Universities, the O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana has been ranked at the top. Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, Tamil Nadu has been ranked the best and most clean college campus. Among the Technical Institutions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has been ranked the most clean. In the category of government institutes, G. B. Pant Universityof Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand has been ranked number 1.



The complete list of award recipients in the University category is:



O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana

Manipal University, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Chitkara University, Kalu Jhanda, Solan, Himachal Pradesh

K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belgaum, Karnataka

Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, UP



In the Colleges category, the awardees are:



Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, Tamil Nadu

Vidya Pratishthans Arts, Commerce & Science College, M.I.D.C. Baramati, Pune, Maharashtra

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

S N R Sons College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

K.G. College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



The 7 awardees in the Technical Institutes category are:



Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu

R.M.D. Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

R.M.K. Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

ABES Institute of Technology, Ghaziabad, UP



The top 7 institutes in the government institute category are:



G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand

Madurai Kamraj University, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Alagappa University, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu

NIT, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

IIT, Guwahati, Assam

Govt. Post Graduate College for Girls, Chandigarh

Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjab



The awards are mostly dominated by institutes from down south and especially from Tamil Nadu which bagged 4 out of 5 places in colleges category and 5 out of 7 places in the Technical Institute category.



