Praksh Javadekar Announces Swachhta Ranking 2017; Tamil Nadu Dominates

Union MHRD Minister Prakash Javadekar presenting Swachhta Award 2017
Among the Universities, the O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana has been ranked at the top. Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, Tamil Nadu has been ranked the best and most clean college campus. Among the Technical Institutions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has been ranked the most clean. In the category of government institutes, G. B. Pant Universityof Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand has been ranked number 1.
The complete list of award recipients in the University category is:
O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana
Manipal University, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Chitkara University, Kalu Jhanda, Solan, Himachal Pradesh
K.L.E. Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belgaum, Karnataka
Dayalbagh Educational Institute, Agra, UP
In the Colleges category, the awardees are:
Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, Tamil Nadu
Vidya Pratishthans Arts, Commerce & Science College, M.I.D.C. Baramati, Pune, Maharashtra
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
S N R Sons College, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
K.G. College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
The 7 awardees in the Technical Institutes category are:
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu
R.M.D. Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
R.M.K. Engineering College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
ABES Institute of Technology, Ghaziabad, UP
The top 7 institutes in the government institute category are:
G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand
Madurai Kamraj University, Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Alagappa University, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
NIT, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
IIT, Guwahati, Assam
Govt. Post Graduate College for Girls, Chandigarh
Panjab University, Chandigarh, Punjab
The awards are mostly dominated by institutes from down south and especially from Tamil Nadu which bagged 4 out of 5 places in colleges category and 5 out of 7 places in the Technical Institute category.
