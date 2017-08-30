Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar: Tamil Nadu School Gets National Award For Hygiene A government school in a tsunami-hit village in the district has been chosen for this year's National Award for excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices by the Union Human Resources Ministry.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar: Tamil Nadu School Gets National Award For Hygiene (Representational Image) Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu): A government school in a tsunami-hit village in the district has been chosen for this year's National Award for excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices by the Union Human Resources Ministry. Representatives of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Keechankuppam village will receive the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar from the President on September 1, Headmaster of the school R Balu said.



The school was among 100 government schools in the country chosen for the award, which carries a citation and Rs 50,000 cash prize, he said.



It was evaluated by an expert panel for facilities like safe drinking water, clean toilets, hand washing practices among others.



It may be noted that 80 students of the school were killed along with 570 other people in the village in the tsunami attack on December 26, 2004.



The school building was washed away completely.



