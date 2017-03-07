SVU 3 YEAR LLB 2nd 4th Semester And Honours September 2016 Exam Results Out: Check Now

New Delhi: Sri Venkateswara University (SUV) has released the 3 year LLB second and fourth semester and honours exam results today. The students who are looking for the results of above said exams can go to the agency website and check their results. The results have been published of the September 2016 exams.
SVU 3 YEAR LLB 2nd 4th Semester And Honours September 2016 Exam Results: How To Check
Follow these steps to check Sri Venkateswara University 3 YEAR LLB 2nd 4th Semester and Honours September 2016 Exam Results published in manabadi website:
Got to http://www.manabadi.co.in/ website
Click on the results given in the left side of the homepage
Enter your hall ticket number in the next page open
See your results
Kakatiya University has also yesterday released the results of LLB Courses. You can check those results here.
Click here for more Education News