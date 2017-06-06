Summer Vacation Extended Till June 11 In Puducherry Due To Hot Weather Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will reopen on June 12 instead of tomorrow in view of the continued hot weather, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan announced in the Assembly today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Summer Vacation Extended Till June 11 In Puducherry Due To Hot Spell Puducherry: Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will reopen on June 12 instead of tomorrow in view of the continued hot weather, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan announced in the Assembly today. During zero hour, the minister said though the schools were already having limited working days and the syllabus had to be covered, the administration has now decided to extend summer vacation for both government and private schools.



The schools would reopen on June 12 as was requested by members because of the continued hot spell, he added.



Members cutting across party lines had earlier pleaded with the government that the reopening date be put off as the hot spell continued.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will reopen on June 12 instead of tomorrow in view of the continued hot weather, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan announced in the Assembly today. During zero hour, the minister said though the schools were already having limited working days and the syllabus had to be covered, the administration has now decided to extend summer vacation for both government and private schools.The schools would reopen on June 12 as was requested by members because of the continued hot spell, he added.Members cutting across party lines had earlier pleaded with the government that the reopening date be put off as the hot spell continued.Click here for more Education News