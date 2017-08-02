Study In UK : Application Process And Eligibility Requirement For Master And PhD Programs

Universities in UK also often allow students to include modules in their study curriculum which tailor to specific needs and skill-sets.
Top 5 Universities in UK
The top 5 Universities in UK, as ranked by QS World Ranking are:
- University of Cambridge
- University of Oxford
- University College of London
- Imperial College of London
- King's College London
Eligibility for PG and Research programs
The eligibility for post graduate and research programs may vary according to the course and an applicant should confirm with the concerned university and/or their program page about the required eligibility.
For graduate and doctoral admissions, a student should preferably have a professional Bachelor's degree of 4 years or a law degree of 3 years or a Master's degree.
Application Process and UKPASS
While for under graduate courses, students can apply through UCAS which is a central university admission system, the application for post graduate and research programs is conducted separately by the Universities. This means that an applicant will have to apply directly to the university. The application process for universities in UK usually starts September onwards. Students can request for prospectus and application form directly from the university.
There are certain universities and courses in UK which now use the UK Postgraduate Application and Statistical Service (UKPASS) scheme. UKPASS allows an applicant to apply for up to ten postgraduate courses through one simple application.
