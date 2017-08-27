Study In Thailand: Chulabhorn Graduate Institute Post-Graduate Scholarship Program For Indian Nationals

Eligibility Criteria
In order to be eligible for the scholarship a candidate must fulfill the following criteria:
- Upper age limit: 30 years
- A Bachelor degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00 in Science stream disciplines, medical science or pharmacy and pharmaceutical science
- One year experience in scientific laboratory research
- TOEFL or IELTS score
Application Process
Applicants should download the application form and send the scanned copy of the completed application form with other supporting documents through email to cgi_academic@cgi.ac.th.
After completing this step, send the original application form with all the required documents to the following address:
The Chulabhorn Graduate Institute (CGI Scholarship Program)
54 Kamphangphet
6 Road, Laksi
Bangkok 10210
Thailand
The application form and medical format can be downloaded from the official MHRD website.
Candidates would also require to submit a statement of purpose for their chosen field of study along with their application.
Scholarship Award
The scholarship will cover complete tuition and other academic fee, round trip airfare, visa fee, first settlement allowance, relocation allowance, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, health insurance and others.
The award will cover six weeks Refresher Course followed by a period of two years Master's degree study.
Click here for more Education News