Study In New Zealand: Entry Requirements, Application Process For Bachelors And Masters Degree Courses New Zealand has emerged as one of the favorite destinations for higher studies among Indian students. Not only is it a beautiful country with ample opportunities, it also has one of the best educational systems in the world.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Steps to apply for masters program in New Zealand New Delhi: In recent years, New Zealand has emerged as one of the favorite destinations for higher studies among Indian students. Not only is it a beautiful country with ample opportunities, it also has one of the best educational systems in the world. The tuition cost is also not high and at par with many Indian universities. International students can also work while studying in New Zealand and also get a one year job search visa after completing studies. The added advantage with new Zealand is that all the programs are taught in English, making it easier for students from India to enroll in one of the programs.



New Zealand has more than 5 universities in the top 500 universities in the world as ranked by the Top 5 Universities in New Zealand According to QS World Ranking The top five universities in New Zealnad according to QS World ranking 2018 are listed below: The University of Auckland

University of Otago

University of Canterbury

Victoria University of Wellington

University of Waikato Eligibility Requirements

The eligibility requirements for Indian students may vary according to the course and specific requirements of the University.



The minimum qualification required to apply to an Undergraduate program is a secondary school examination certificate. The minimum eligibility requirement for a post-graduate program is a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in India. However, students must go through the detailed eligibility requirement for the course to which they wish to apply at their preferred university.



English Language Requirement

Apart from the academic eligibility criteria, Indian students would also need to provide a proof for their knowledge of English language since all the courses are taught in English. The IELTS

Internet-based TOEFL (iBT)

Paper-based TOEFL

Cambridge English: Advanced (CAE) or Proficiency (CPE)

Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic

How to Apply at New Zealand Universities?

There is no central application system so students would need to request for application forms individually from the universities. Most of the universities also facilitate online application which makes it easier for Indian students to apply. The application dates may vary for universities and also for across programs at a University.



In general, the application process for the class of 2018, the application process will close in November 2017.



Click here for more





