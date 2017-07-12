Study In New Zealand: Entry Requirements, Application Process For Bachelors And Masters Degree Courses

New Zealand has more than 5 universities in the top 500 universities in the world as ranked by the QS world ranking.
Top 5 Universities in New Zealand According to QS World RankingThe top five universities in New Zealnad according to QS World ranking 2018 are listed below:
- The University of Auckland
- University of Otago
- University of Canterbury
- Victoria University of Wellington
- University of Waikato
Eligibility Requirements
The eligibility requirements for Indian students may vary according to the course and specific requirements of the University.
The minimum qualification required to apply to an Undergraduate program is a secondary school examination certificate. The minimum eligibility requirement for a post-graduate program is a bachelor's degree from a recognized university in India. However, students must go through the detailed eligibility requirement for the course to which they wish to apply at their preferred university.
Check Here: Steps To Apply For Foreign Education
English Language Requirement
Apart from the academic eligibility criteria, Indian students would also need to provide a proof for their knowledge of English language since all the courses are taught in English. The English Language Tests which are accepted at universities in New Zealand are:
- IELTS
- Internet-based TOEFL (iBT)
- Paper-based TOEFL
- Cambridge English: Advanced (CAE) or Proficiency (CPE)
- Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic
- Michigan English Language Assessment Battery (MELAB)
Read Here: How To Apply For Masters And research Program In Germany?
How to Apply at New Zealand Universities?
There is no central application system so students would need to request for application forms individually from the universities. Most of the universities also facilitate online application which makes it easier for Indian students to apply. The application dates may vary for universities and also for across programs at a University.
In general, the application process for the class of 2018, the application process will close in November 2017.
Click here for more Education News