Study Abroad: Understanding UCAS For Application To UK Universities

What is UCAS and dates for UCAS application New Delhi: If you are planning to apply to one of the universities in UK for your higher studies, one term you will come across most frequently is UCAS. What is UCAS? Short form for 'The Universities and Colleges Applications Service', UCAS is a service provided by the UK government for students who wish to apply at any university in UK. This is a compulsory application which a candidate has to complete irrespective of the application forms which you may have to complete separately for the University where you are applying.



There are some universities in UK like



When does the UCAS application start?



The application forms for UCAS are available online in the first week of September. The last date to submit UCAS varies for courses and universities. Students can begin filling in their application at any time but the submission does not start before September 6.



For the under graduate class of 2018, the following deadline is applicable:



October 15, 2017 (till 6:00 pm, UK time) - For any course at Oxford and Cambridge, or for most of the courses in medicine, veterinary medicine, and dentistry.

January 15, 2018 (till 6:00 pm, UK time) - For the majority of courses offered in UK Universities other than Oxford and Cambridge.

March 24, 2018 (till 6:00 pm, UK time) - For some Art and Design courses.



