Study Abroad: Trinity College, Dublin Eligibility Requirements And Application Schedule For UG Courses

While there is enough charisma attached to the top universities in England, students often miss out on higher studies opportunities in Ireland because of the limited knowledge available. Trinity College, Dublin is the oldest colleges in Ireland having been established in 1592. Trinity College is the only constituent college of University of Dublin, and hence both are synonymous with each other. Trinity college has some illustrious names associated as alumni including four Nobel laureates in various fields. The University ranked 88 in QS World Ranking, which is way ahead of the IITs which managed to make its way to the top 500 universities.For undergraduate students, Trinity offers 400 under graduate courses with flexible subject combinations Arts and Humanities, Sciences, Engineering and Health Sciences.Application Process to Trinity College, Dublin closes on February 1 every year for regular applicants. The application process closes on June 1, for Advanced Entry applicants. The last date to apply for Rolling Decisions is June 30.Advanced Entry is the option for students who have some work experience or any other qualification which is acceptable at the University for admission to an advanced stage of the programme.Rolling decision option is when a student is admitted in a larger admission window than the usual schedule.For admission to an undergraduate programme at Trinity College, an applicant should have completed class 12th from preferably CBSE or CISCE.Applicant should have minimum 80-85% marks in class 12th in six subjects. If the students had opted for only five subjects in class 12th then for sixth subject marks scored in class 10th would be taken into account.Applicant must have studied one language other than English, and Mathematics up to class 10th.In case of specific subject requirement in case of a particular programme, applicant must have 75% minimum marks in that particular subject in class 12th.When applying to Trinity College, you will also need scores in one of the English language tests mentioned below:TOEFL (Test Of English as a Foreign Language): In paper based test 570 with a TWE (test of written English) score of 4.5 and in Internet based test 90 with a written score of 21Cambridge Proficiency (CPE): Grade CCambridge Advanced (CAE): Grade AIELTS Academic Version: An overall score of 6.5 with no individual band below 6Pearson Test of English, Academic (PTE Academic): a minimum score of 63 with no section score below 59.