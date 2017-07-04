Study In Japan: Language Requirements And Entry Exam Guide

The University of Tokyo

Kyoto University

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Osaka University

Tohoku University

Every year more than 3 lakh Indian students head to various countries for higher studies. While the USA, UK, Germany, Australia and Canada have remained at the top as destination for education, there are many Asian countries which are slowly gaining popularity among students as higher education destinations. Japan is one of such countries which not only provide ample higher education opportunities to Indian students but also let them bask in the rich cultural heritage. Japan has 5 universities in the list of top 100 universities in the QS World Ranking of Universities.Japan is one of the most technologically advanced countries in Asia and world and boasts of one of the best educational systems. The higher education system is exemplary in the world.The higher education fee is cheaper in Japan in comparison to some of the European countries and USA. International students are also eligible for many scholarships program which are provided by the Japanese government.One of the crucial takeaways is the rich cultural heritage. Japan is one of the few countries in the world that has managed to maintain a perfect balance between the advancements of the modern world and the traditions of its past.According to the latest QS World ranking, the top 5 universities in Japan are:Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students (EJU) is an exam which was introduced in 2002 by JASSO (Japan Student Services Organization). The exam is conducted twice every year, in June and in November. Apart from Japan, this exam is conducted in 17 cities outside Japan.At most of the universities in Japan, students are taught in Japanese. Some courses may be offered in English as well but the majority courses require an applicant to have proficiency in Japanese.EJU in itself tests an applicant's knowledge of the Japanese language and in the respective subject. Some universities may require a separate JLPT score.To test an applicant's knowledge and proficiency of Japanese language, Japan Educational Exchange and Services (JEES) also conducts Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).