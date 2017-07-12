Study In Germany: How To Apply For A Student Visa?

Necessary Steps to apply for a German Student Visa

Valid passport (issued within the last 10 years and with at least 12 months validity left after the scheduled return)

1 copy of your passport's data page (A4 size copy)

3 passport pictures according to biometric specifications

Cover letter from applicant explaining the exact purpose and duration of stay

Letter of admission from German university (electronic version)

Proof of payment of study fees, if applicable

Proof of language proficiency in English and/or German (ONLY if course is taught in German)

Proof of other academic qualifications, if applicable

Proof of financial means to cover the costs for the time of your studies by one of the following documents - confirmation of scholarship/ stipend or "Verpflichtungserklärung" (formal obligation letter) by sponsor living in Germany or Proof of blocked account with Kotak Mahindra Bank in India

Travel health insurance covering the period from your departure to the date of enrolment at the university

One of the important steps involved when planning to study abroad is applying for a visa. For Indian students who have been accepted at a German university, or are planning to study at a German university, it is very important to know the type of visa they would require and the steps involved in applying for a German visa. An Indian student will have to procure a German National Visa and can apply for the same through the German Embassy or respective consulate in India.The approximate application fees for German National Visa is Rs. 4400 or EUR 60 for adults and Rs. 2200 or EUR 30 for minors (0-17 years of age). The application fee may change as per the current exchange rate.Before you begin your visa application, you would need an offer of admission from a German University. Once you have received an offer of admission, you can go about with your visa application.As part of your visa application you will need to prove that you are capable of covering your tuition and living costs in Germany. For this purpose you can open a blocked account in a Kotak Mahindra bank. Apart from the documents necessary for opening an account, you would also need to transfer Euro 8640 to the said account.After you have received the admission letter from the concerned university, you can prepare the necessary documents required for your visa application. The list is given below:After you have all the documents prepared, download the visa application and declaration form from the German embassy website and submit the duly filled form with all the necessary documents. Make sure that your photos meet the biometric photo requirement as mentioned on the embassy website. Also, prepare two sets of every document and application form.After submitting the application, you can schedule an appointment for visa interview at your nearest German mission. Carry your original documents on the day of your appointment for interview.Students can refer to the German Embassy website (http://www.india.diplo.de/Vertretung/indien/en/Startseite.html) for more detailed information.