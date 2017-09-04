Cambridge University Begins Application Process For Graduate Courses Cambridge University will begin the online application process for admission to courses beginning in 2018 today at 12 pm (local time).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Cambridge University Begins Application Process For Graduate Courses New Delhi: Cambridge University will begin the online application process for admission to courses beginning in 2018 today at 12 pm (local time). Cambridge University was ranked fifth in the 2018 QS World University ranking which makes it a desirable destination for all those students who wish to pursue a Master degree or research. Cambridge also offers supervision and teaching program to their research student which allows them to teach an undergraduate programme on behalf of their colleges and departments, thus allowing research students to amass teaching experience along with their research degree.



Applying to Cambridge for International students is no different than regular students except for the additional language requirements for non-native English speakers. The application process is made easier more so by the constant guidance and service provided by the University at each stage of the application.



When and where to apply?



The application process for graduate programmes begins on September 4, 2017 for the intake of class of 2018. The application deadline may be different for different courses which an applicant can check from the University's official website and course directory.

Applicants would be able to complete their application process form the applicant's portal on the University's official website.



Supporting Documents



Candidates applying to Cambridge for a graduate or a research course will need to supply certain documents along with their application form like grade transcript, academic references etc.



Applicants will need to provide details of at least two referees in their application forms. The referees will need to submit their reference within the time frame given to complete the application process. The referee should be a tutor, supervisor, or employer.



Applicants would also need to provide a transcript of all the of courses during a programme of study and subsequent grades. Applicants should apply in time for the transcript from their University or institution.



In case of courses which involve a substantial amount of research work, applicants would also have to submit a research proposal. All such applicants who have already received some scholarship should also send in their scholarship letter.



As part of language requirement, applicants will have to upload evidence of their competence in English. Applicant should check the University website for the required score in TOEFL or IELTS.



Depending upon the course, applicant may also have to upload their CV or Resume and written work.



