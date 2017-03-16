Students In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Admitted Provisionally To Class 11 After Class 10 Board Exam

EMAIL PRINT Students In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Admitted provisionally To Class 11 New Delhi: As per the new guidelines of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, students who are appearing in class 10 examination in the current year will be granted provisional admission to class 11 immediately. This new change comes as a result of the restructuring of the existing examination system. The new structure is aimed to increase class work days and save academic year of the students. According to an order issued by the Department, students would be admitted to class 11 after the board exams are over.



The new structure also allows students who fail in class 10 board exams to continue their studies in class 11 until the results for the bi-annual examinations are released. Provisional admission will be cancelled for students who are unsuccessful in the bi-annual exam as well. According to reports in Press Trust of India, the new structure will be implemented on the conclusion of the ongoing class 10 board exam in the summer zone.



Minister for Education Syed Altaf Bukhari told Press Trust of India, "The is a major decision taken by our government aimed to benefit school children and to help increase class work days and save academic year of student."



Syed Altaf Bukhari who took the charge of Minister of Education office some time back also added that the new system would make sure that the academic time is not wasted. The order has been issued after discussion with concerned authorities and experts. It was noted that after the board exams are over, there is a gap of 1-2 months before the results are declared and classes for the next year are commenced. This reduces the time devoted to academic calendar considerably. It was also noted that the gap between annual and bi-annual exams can be reduced in such a way so as to save academic year for unsuccessful candidates.



The board also noted that the current structure of division of science papers into theory and practical was not yielding desired results. The marks allotted for practical papers were not being awarded in a transparent manner.



To ensure that normal academic activity of schools are not affected, the bi-annual and private examination for class 10 and class 12 will be conducted together. Also all the board exams would be conducted after 2 pm so as to not affect normal functioning of a school.



The order said that the annual examinations of Class 10 in winter zone, which are held in October-November will be followed by Bi-annual private examination during the second fortnight of February in the next calendar year. The result for both the examination would be declared within 30 days of conclusion of exam.



Accordingly the annual examinations of Class 10 in summer zone, which are held in February-March will be followed by Bi-annual private examination during the second fortnight of June. The results would be declared within 30 days of the conclusion of the exam. The board will follow a similar pattern for Class 12 Bi-annual private examination.



The board will also conduct a comprehensive review of the marking scheme for science subjects. The idea is to come up with a structure where practical knowledge is tested through appropriately framed theory questions. Also participation in practical and final practical exam will continue to be compulsory but will only be qualifying in nature.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



