Jadavpur University Students March To Bikash Bhavan Over 'Students' Councils' Decision Students of three faculties of Jadavpur University today marched to Bikash Bhavan, the head office of state higher education department, protesting against the state government's decision to form students' councils in universities in place of students' unions.

"We went to Bikash Bhavan to meet Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and air our opposition to the state issuing notification in favour of students council.



These councils will supersede the decision making power of democratically elected students' union representatives. However, the minister was not present," Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) leader Gitasree told PTI.



"We handed over a memorandum to department officials but we need to meet Chatterjee to directly communicate that we won't let the council come up in JU under any circumstances," she said.



Another AFSU leader Debraj said, "The minister had confirmed today's meeting days back. But he expressed his inability to meet us last afternoon. However, he promised us to fix a date later on."



"We will hold a meeting tomorrow to chalk out next course of action," he said.



JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das and other Executive Council members were confined in university campus in August for around 36 hours by agitating students in protest against the state government's decision to form students councils.



