Standard Of Education In Bihar Schools Not Good: Minister

Share EMAIL PRINT Standard Of Education In Bihar Schools Not Good: Minister (Representative Image) Sheikhpura: Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary today admitted that the standard of education at government schools of the state is "not good". "Students of Std V of government schools cannot solve the mathematics problem of Std III", Choudhary said while inaugurating an inter-district cricket tournament at Barbigha College ground, located 15 km away from the district headquarters. The minister said this while referring to a report prepared by an NGO which carried out a massive survey at grass root level about the low quality of education at government schools.



The state government has taken a slew of measures including improving infrastructural facilities to provide quality education at government schools, he said.



The minister said that 88 per cent of school going children study at government schools while the remaining 12 per cent study in private schools.



Terming the demands of teachers of unaided schools as genuine, the minister said that the government is working hard to fulfil their demands and appealed to them (teachers) to end their strike and participate in the evaluation of copies of Intermediate and Matriculation so that results could be published on time.



